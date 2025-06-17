Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,734 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.09. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

