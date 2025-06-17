GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after acquiring an additional 553,104 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
NYSE GE opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $257.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.