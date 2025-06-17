Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,800 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.6%

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.