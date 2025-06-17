Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Increases By 72.2%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

