Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Increases By 72.2%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
About Silver Tiger Metals
