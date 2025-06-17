Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of SNMRY stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Snam has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Get Snam alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNMRY. Barclays downgraded Snam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut Snam from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Snam

(Get Free Report)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.