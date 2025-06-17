Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 497,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $67,447,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0%

DGX stock opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.47 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,750. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,620 shares of company stock worth $7,190,045. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.