Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). Approximately 43,511,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 33,192,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Corcel Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,371.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

