Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rises By 59.0%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the May 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sumitomo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.
Sumitomo Price Performance
Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sumitomo
Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.
Featured Stories
