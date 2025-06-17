Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rises By 59.0%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the May 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sumitomo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of Sumitomo stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

