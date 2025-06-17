Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance

Shares of SWPRF stock opened at $135.16 on Tuesday. Swiss Prime Site has a 1-year low of $121.59 and a 1-year high of $135.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

Swiss Prime Site AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Switzerland. The company operates though Real Estate, Asset management, and Retail segments. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Asset Management segment includes funds, asset management, and investment advisory businesses.

