Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance
Shares of SWPRF stock opened at $135.16 on Tuesday. Swiss Prime Site has a 1-year low of $121.59 and a 1-year high of $135.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81.
Swiss Prime Site Company Profile
