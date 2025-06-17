Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 963 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.