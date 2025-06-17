Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.99.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

