Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.