Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.37 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in United States Steel by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in United States Steel by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Glj Research downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

United States Steel Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

