Berkshire Bank Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.68. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

