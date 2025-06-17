Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 329,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,195,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

