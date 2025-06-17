Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,055 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,136,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $407.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.20 and a 200 day moving average of $439.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.82 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

