Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Glenn Pountney Purchases 33,500 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 33,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$12,395.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Glenn Pountney purchased 3,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,245.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Glenn Pountney acquired 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Glenn Pountney acquired 28,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$10,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Glenn Pountney bought 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,550.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, Glenn Pountney bought 1,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$502.50.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Glenn Pountney purchased 25,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$9,125.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Glenn Pountney acquired 8,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,920.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$29,017.50.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Glenn Pountney purchased 28,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,660.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Glenn Pountney purchased 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,550.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MRZ stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

