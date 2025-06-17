Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 30,570 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Graco worth $38,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Graco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $3,813,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

