JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $421.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.17 and its 200 day moving average is $453.33. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.69 and a 1 year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.