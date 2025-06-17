Inscription Capital LLC Takes $11.87 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,000. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

