Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $53.03 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 105.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 731,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,800 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $53,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.6%

AGYS opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

