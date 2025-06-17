BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DFAR opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

