AA Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AA Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $146.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $149.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

