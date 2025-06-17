AA Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 378,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 66,599 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 184,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 511,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

DFAE stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

