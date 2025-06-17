AA Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

