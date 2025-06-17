Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cfra Research upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.