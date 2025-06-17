Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $98.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 5.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $98,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.