Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $216.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.17. The company has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

