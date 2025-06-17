EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Purchased by Medici Capital LLC

Medici Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,850 shares during the period. EMX Royalty makes up 5.0% of Medici Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Medici Capital LLC’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in EMX Royalty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in EMX Royalty by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,014,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 720,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on EMX Royalty from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 0.4%

EMX opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $269.82 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.81.

EMX Royalty Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

