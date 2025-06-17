NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.79 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

