Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $633.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.74.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

