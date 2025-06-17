Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

