Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,433 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $27,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,753,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 437,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

