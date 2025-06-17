NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $466.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.40.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

