Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 41,212 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.71% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $196,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

