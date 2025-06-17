Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Gentex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $35.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.