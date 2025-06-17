Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

