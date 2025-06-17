Copia Wealth Management Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Copia Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $71,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $252.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,334 shares of company stock worth $163,560,669 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

