Louisbourg Investments Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 128.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $187.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.51 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day moving average is $187.46. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.