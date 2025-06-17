Copia Wealth Management Has $279,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,849 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 176.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,702,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of IGV opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $110.84.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

