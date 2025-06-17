The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Cut by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Truist Financial downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.1%

BK opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

