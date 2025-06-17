Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,299,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $257.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

