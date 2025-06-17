iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Copia Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

