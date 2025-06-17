Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Breakwater Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after buying an additional 478,833 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after buying an additional 6,426,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

