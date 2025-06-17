Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

CI opened at $314.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.02. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

