Berkshire Bank Has $525,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

