Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

