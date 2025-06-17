Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

