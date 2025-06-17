Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Holdings Cut by Share Andrew L.

Share Andrew L. decreased its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Comstock Resources comprises approximately 1.9% of Share Andrew L.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Share Andrew L.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,297,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,301,000 after buying an additional 227,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,988 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $11,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.5%

Comstock Resources stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $512.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Resources

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.