Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 8.6% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.90. The stock has a market cap of $334.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

